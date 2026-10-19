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Home / Haryana / Two plaster-fall incidents trigger repairs to ageing PGIMS wards in Rohtak

Two plaster-fall incidents trigger repairs to ageing PGIMS wards in Rohtak

Patients shifted from gynaecology ward to MCH building

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Repair work underway at Ward 2 in the PGIMS, Rohtak. Tribune photo
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Following two incidents of ceiling plaster falling within a month, the authorities at Haryana’s premier Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, have initiated repair and renovation work to strengthen the ageing building and ensure patient safety.

The authorities have vacated Ward No. 2 (gynaecology) to facilitate repairs, shifting patients temporarily to the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) building on the campus. Repair work has also begun in Ward 4, where a woman patient sustained injuries after pieces of ceiling plaster fell on her earlier this month. In the other incident, plaster fell onto an unoccupied bed in Ward No. 2, averting a potentially serious mishap.

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Sources said the back-to-back incidents had drawn the attention of the senior authorities to the deteriorating condition of the old hospital building. The administration was directed to undertake repairs and strengthen vulnerable portions to safeguard patients until the proposed new ward complex is constructed.

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“The ward building at the PGIMS is more than 50 years old. Repair work is carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), rather than the institute’s internal wing, leaving the PGIMS dependent on the department for such work,” a PGIMS official said.

The official added that the two incidents had increased pressure on both the PGIMS administration and the PWD to ensure the building’s safety.

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Dr Sudhir Atri, Medical Superintendent (MS), PGIMS, said repair and renovation work had begun to strengthen the building following a technical survey.

“The work is being carried out on a war footing to facilitate the return of patients to the ward at the earliest. Similar repairs and renovation will be undertaken at other locations wherever required, in a phased manner to minimise inconvenience to patients,” he said.

The MS said the state government had already approved a ground-plus-six-storey, 500-bed private ward complex, including general wards, at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore. “The tendering process is underway, and work on the project is expected to begin soon. A new emergency block, estimated to cost Rs 155 crore, is also planned near the trauma centre,” Dr Atri added.

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