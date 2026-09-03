Two retired IAS officers booked for allotting oustee quota plots in Gurugram

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has alleged that two retired IAS officers, who were senior officials of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), facilitated the allotment of two oustee quota plots in Gurugram despite orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and adverse legal opinions.

The FIRs name then HSVP Chief Administrator D Suresh and Administrator (Headquarters) Girish Kumar, along with other officials, alleging that decisions were taken within the authority despite its legal position being clear.

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In the first case, Gurugram resident Shyam Singh had applied for a four-marla oustee quota plot in 1994. He was asked to produce a no-objection certificate (NOC) from other shareholders. Though the draw of lots was held in March 1998, the shareholders later objected to the allotment.

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After Singh approached the high court in 2017, the HSVP Chief Administrator informed the Estate Officer in June 2018 that, based on the District Attorney’s opinion, the plot could not be allotted and the draw was liable to be cancelled. The Estate Officer subsequently told the high court that Singh had no valid claim.

The court granted no relief to Singh. In another petition, the high court ruled in favour of HSVP on July 9, 2019.

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However, just three days later, HSVP Superintendent Nitin Hooda recommended allotment of the plot, citing a May 29, 2019, decision of the District Litigation Committee headed by Suresh. Plot No. 257A in Sector 39 was allotted to Singh on August 7, 2019. He subsequently sought its transfer to Sita Rani Singla.

The SV&ACB booked Suresh, Kumar, District Attorney Anil Kumar Aggarwal, Hooda and the allottee on September 2 for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, preparation of false records, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the second case, Jagdish Chander Gupta had applied for an oustee quota plot in 1994 and was listed for allotment of Plot No. 833A, Sector 40. He could not produce the required NOC from co-sharers.

After Gupta died in 2015, his wife, Subhash Rani, pursued the matter. The Estate Officer rejected her claim in 2016, followed by another rejection through a speaking order passed by then HSVP Administrator, Gurugram, Yashpal Yadav, in April 2017. The high court too did not grant relief in 2018.

Despite this, Hooda recommended allotment in May 2019, again citing the District Litigation Committee’s decision. The FIR alleges that the committee, headed by Suresh, did not take note of Yadav’s order.

The applicant was allegedly eligible for only 200 sq m but was allotted a 220 sq m plot, which was subsequently sold to Nitin Bansal.

Suresh, Kumar, Aggarwal, Hooda and the allottee were booked in the case registered on August 26.

D Suresh couldn’t be contacted for comments. But a senior officer close to him said, “All inquiries initiated are in violation of guidelines issued by the Personnel Department and Chief Secretary’s own instructions. He is being investigated for quasi judicial orders but they shouldn’t be probed as per the Judges Protection Act. Further, the government didn’t suffer any loss.”