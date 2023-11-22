Two sanitation workers dismissed from service, one suspended by MC

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 21

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has terminated the services of two sanitation workers while another one has been suspended for the violation of service rules and tarnishing the image of the local body.

Demanded money from contractor The complainant alleged that Naresh, Ram, Rajesh and others were putting pressure on him to pay Rs 25,000 every month

The accused, who are activists of local trade union, allegedly threatened the contractor that they would not allow his garbage lifting vehicles to ply on roads, unless he paid the demanded amount

The orders issued by the Municipal Corporation stated that the police had registered a case against sanitation workers, Ram Singh, Naresh Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, on November 14 for demanding money from a local contractor.

The orders added that the incident had tarnished the image of the civic body.

The services of sanitation workers Ram and Naresh have been terminated with immediate effect while suspension orders have been issued to Rajesh Kumar.

An FIR was registered on November 14 in the Civil Lines police station in Gurugram on the complaint of a contractor, who is working for the Municipal Corporation.

The complainant alleged that Naresh, Ram, Rajesh and others were putting pressure on him to pay Rs 25,000 every month.

The accused, who are activists of the local trade union, allegedly threatened the contractor that they would not allow his garbage lifting vehicles to ply on roads, unless he paid the demanded amount.

Demanding payments from January 2023, they asked the contractor to pay them arrears. After initiating a departmental action, a committee comprising Additional Municipal Commissioner, Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission), Chief Accounts Officer and Advisor of the Vigilance Wing has also been formed to investigate into the matter.

