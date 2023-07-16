Two scorched, car gutted in fire incidents in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 15

Two persons, including a minor, suffered burn injuries after an explosion took place due to gas leak at a house in E Block of Shanti Kunj Colony in Bhondsi on Saturday evening. A team of firemen reached the spot with two fire engines and doused the fire.

A senior fire officer said at the time of the explosion, 35 cylinders were kept in the house. A major accident was averted as only one of the cylinders blasted. The injured have been identified as Durgesh (12) and Akash (24).

Assistant Fire Officer Devendra said they got the information at 4:15pm and the fire was brought under control after 20 minutes. Some cylinders, a cooler and some clothes were lying in the room. One cylinder blasted, while the remaining didn’t catch fire. The cause of the fire is not ascertained yet, he added.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that an illegal cylinder godown was built in the house where the incident took place. Apart from this, illegal gas refill work was also done there. Officials of the Food and Supply Department reached the spot and seized all cylinders.

Meanwhile, a workshop caught fire on Saturday and reduced a car and goods worth lakhs to ashes. Two fire engines were pressed into service and the ablaze was controlled within an hour.

A senior fire officer said the fire broke out at a workshop of Baba Motors near Atul Kataria Chowk. Fire was controlled and no casualties were reported, he added.

#Gurugram