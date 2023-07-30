Two stolen bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 29

A team of the CIA-I of Yamunanagar police has arrested two persons and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman, said the accused had been identified as Deepak and Mithun, both residents of Durga Garden of Jagadhri.

He said they were today produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody. “One motorcycle was stolen from outside a hotel, situated in Sector 17, Jagadhri, and the other motorcycle was stolen from Subhash Nagar of Yamunanagar. Both motorcycles were stolen on July 24,” said the CIA-I in-charge Kewal Singh.

