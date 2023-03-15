Two taxi drivers held for peddling drugs

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 14

The crime branch has nabbed two persons from Ballabgarh for allegedly smuggling drugs. The police said they have seized 10.35-kg ganja from the accused, Nadeem of Hapur and Shahrukh of Agra.

The crime branch had received a tip-off about the ‘smugglers’. “The accused, who are taxi drivers, were carrying the drug in a Renault Duster car. The accused were smuggling drugs from Rajasthan to Faridabad and Delhi,” the police said. The accused have been sent to six days police remand. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this connection.