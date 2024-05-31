Two teenagers die in accident

Tribune News Service

Panipat: Two youths were killed after their bike hit a wall of a room, which was constructed on a roadside on the Ladpur-Bindroli road on Thursday. Due to the impact, the wall collapsed and fell on the youths. The deceased were Vishu (17) and Sameer (18) of Barhmalik village of the district.

Farmer dies by suicide in Jhajjar

Rohtak: A 40-year-old farmer of Dadri Toye village in Jhajjar district allegedly hanged himself to death at his home on Thursday. The deceased, Dhanraj, was married and is survived by two children. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, but Dhanraj was said to be habitual of consuming alcohol. The body was sent for a post-mortem.

