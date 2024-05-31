Two teenagers die in accident

Panipat: Two youths were killed after their bike hit a wall of a room, which was constructed on a roadside on the Ladpur-Bindroli road on Thursday. Due to the impact, the wall collapsed and fell on the youths. The deceased were Vishu (17) and Sameer (18) of Barhmalik village of the district.
Farmer dies by suicide in Jhajjar
Rohtak: A 40-year-old farmer of Dadri Toye village in Jhajjar district allegedly hanged himself to death at his home on Thursday. The deceased, Dhanraj, was married and is survived by two children. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, but Dhanraj was said to be habitual of consuming alcohol. The body was sent for a post-mortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region
Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...
22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap
Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori