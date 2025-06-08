Two thieves of interstate gang held in Kurukshetra

The CIA-2 unit (Kurukshetra police) have arrested two members of an interstate gang of thieves. The accused were identified as Akbar, alias Lucky, and Akash, alias Kanto, of Ambala.

Police spokesman Naresh Kumar said on May 8, a complaint was received in which a resident of Sector 4 had claimed that he worked in Chandigarh while his family members had gone to Delhi. On May 8, when he returned from duty, he found all belongings in his house scattered while cash, ornaments and other stuff were stolen. A case was registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station and the investigation was handed over to the CIA-2 unit.