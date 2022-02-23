Two UHBVN officials booked for embezzlement of Rs 25 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 22

The police have booked two officials of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for committing an embezzlement of Rs 25 lakh by preparing cheques on the basis of bogus payment vouchers.

The embezzlement was allegedly committed from the fund of revised pension arrear and other funds of the retired employees of the UHBVN.

On the complaint of Bhupinder Singh, Executive Engineer (XEN), operation division of the UHBVN, Jagadhri, a case was registered against Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Raghav Wadhawan and Divisional Accountant Yogesh Lamba under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at City police station, Yamunanagar on February 21.

The complainant said on ground of initial examination, some vouchers seemed irregular against which payments of Rs 25,06,883 had been made preparing four cheques in 2016.

It is the second FIR got registered by the officers of UHBVN in Yamunanagar district in the past one week in connection with the cheques prepared on the basis of bogus payment vouchers.

Earlier, on the complaint of Neeraj Kamboj, Executive Engineer, operation division of UHBVN, Bilaspur, a case was registered against four officials of the UHBVN at Bilaspur police station of Yamunanagar district on February 18.

The complainant, in his police complaint had said that he had been posted as XEN, operation division, UHBVN, Bilaspur, since July 2021. He said during his inspection of record he detected that four officials of his office prepared bogus payment vouchers.

He further said that on the basis of bogus vouchers, they prepared cheques and subsequently amounts were got credited in the wrong accounts. “When my staff checked the record on my directions, the embezzlement amount was found approximately to the tune of Rs 63 lakh,” the XEN said in his police complaint.

