Two vehicle thieves arrested in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 20

The Gurugram police arrested two vehicle thieves who were targeting expensive bikes. Ten stolen bikes were recovered from their possession. One of the accused is B.Com while another Class VIII pass. Those arrested were identified as Shahbaj, (23), a resident of Khanpur Ghati, and Nadeem (23), a resident of Utawar village in Nuh district. Both were arrested by the crime unit team on Wednesday morning from Leisure Valley Park.

