Two vehicle thieves arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 20
The Gurugram police arrested two vehicle thieves who were targeting expensive bikes. Ten stolen bikes were recovered from their possession. One of the accused is B.Com while another Class VIII pass. Those arrested were identified as Shahbaj, (23), a resident of Khanpur Ghati, and Nadeem (23), a resident of Utawar village in Nuh district. Both were arrested by the crime unit team on Wednesday morning from Leisure Valley Park.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster