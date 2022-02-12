Two vehicle thieves nabbed in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 11

A team of the anti-vehicle theft cell of the Yamunanagar police has arrested two persons and recovered four stolen vehicles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rafakat, alias Kazi, of Old Hamida Colony and Tahir of Joginder Nagar of Yamunanagar.

On Wednesday, the accused were produced before a court in Jagadhri and sent to judicial custody.

Chamkaur Singh, police spokesman, Yamunanagar district, said on a tip-off, a team of the anti-vehicle theft cell arrested Rafakat and Tahir from near Kalanaur village on the Haryana-UP border.

He said the accused were going to UP on a stolen bike to sell it there.

Ramesh Rana, incharge, anti-vehicle theft cell, said during interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing four vehicles, including three bikes and an Activa, in the district in January and February this year.

“All four vehicles have been recovered,” Rana further added.