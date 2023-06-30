Two villages fail to find candidate for sarpanch's post

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 29

Isharheri village in Hisar district and Frain Khurd village in Jind district won’t again have the byelection to fill the vacant post of the sarpanch under the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

This is the second time that these villages have found no candidate for the post of the sarpanch in their respective villages due to the reservation of the post of sarpanch. The villages could not elect the sapranches in the PRI general elections held in October-November last year in the state for the same reason.

The post of sarpanch is reserved for the candidate belonging to Backward Class –A (BC-A) in Isharheri village of Hisar. Villagers said there was no voter belonging to the BC-A category in the village, hence no one was eligible to file the nomination papers for the post of sarpanch. The village has five wards, of which four members had been elected in the PRI general election last year, while one ward is vacant due to the same reason as it is reserved for the BC-A, while there is no eligible candidate to contest in this category in the village.

The election could not be held in the village due to this reason last year too when no candidate was able to file nomination papers for the post of sarpanch as there was no population of the Backward Class (A) category in the village.

The villagers said they had apprised the district administration the situation, but no necessary correction was made in time so that the village could get a new sarpanch.

The former sarpanch Dalbir Singh said there were 325 registered voters in their village, of whom five voters belonged to the BC (B) category and there was no voter from the BC (A) category. “So, there was no eligible person to file his/her nomination papers for the post of sarpanch,” he said. Jind’s Frain Khurd village, too, will not be able to elect its sarpanch in the byelection too after missing the opportunity in the PRI general elections last year. The sarpanch’s post was reserved for Scheduled Caste in the last elections as well as in the byelection.