Two wanted criminals held, 7 country-made pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 16

The Ambala unit of the special task force (STF) on Sunday arrested two wanted criminals and seized seven country-made pistols and 23 live cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Vishal of Kurukshetra, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000, and Rahul Malik, who hails from UP, but was presently living in Kurukshetra.They were produced before a court by the STF on Monday, which sent them to nine-day remand.

As per the Ambala STF, Vishal belongs to the Bambiha gang and was wanted in several cases. There were 22 cases registered against him in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Punjab and UP. Rahul Malik belonged to the Gorkha Malik gang and was wanted in many cases registered against him in Kurukshetra, Punjab and UP. There were 11 cases registered against Rahul.

Two country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from Vishal, while five country-made pistols and 13 live cartridges were seized from Rahul Malik. Vishal was involved in Yamunanagar’s Janu murder case. STF DSP Aman Kumar said: “Both accused were arrested from Shahabad.”