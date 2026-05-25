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Home / Haryana / Couple, woman brutally murdered at TDI City in Sonepat's Kundli

Couple, woman brutally murdered at TDI City in Sonepat's Kundli

The assailant allegedly killed all three by attacking them with an iron rod and a sharp-edged weapon

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 10:14 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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In a shocking incident, three persons, including two women, were brutally murdered at TDI City in the Kundli area of Sonepat district around midnight.

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The assailant allegedly murdered all three by attacking them with an iron rod and a sharp-edged weapon.

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Following the incident, senior police officials and an FSL team reached the spot to investigate the matter.

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The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Vijay and his 47-year-old wife Sunita, residents of Kot Mohalla in Sonepat city. The couple was living in Flat No. 1299 on the first floor.

The third victim was identified as 32-year-old Swati, a resident of Badoli village, who lived in Flat No. 1431 on the second floor of the TDI City BPL Flats.

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As per the available information, Vijay had some dispute with Braham Prakash, a resident of Dishor Kheri village in Jhajjar, who was living in Flat No. 1426. The dispute allegedly turned violent when Braham Prakash attacked Vijay, Sunita, and Swati with an iron rod.

Soon after the incident, scores of people gathered at the spot.

The attack was so brutal that all three victims died on the spot. Meanwhile, the accused managed to flee the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, Medha Bhushan, DCP East; Narender Singh Kadyan, DCP Crime; the SHO of Kundli police station; and an FSL team reached the spot launched an investigation into the matter.

The bodies of all the three deceased have been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

Medha Bhushan, DCP East, said that a case has been registered and further probe is on.

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