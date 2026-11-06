Two Yamunanagar wards to get improved roads, drainage

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), is undertaking development works in all wards of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

As part of this initiative, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Suman Bahamani laid the foundation stones for development works worth Rs 30.50 lakh in wards 11 and 12.

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The MCYJ will construct streets and drains in Hanuman Colony in Ward 11 and Tirth Nagar Colony in Ward 12. The MLA and Mayor, along with Municipal Councillors Tilak Raj and Santosh Rani, formally launched the projects by performing the traditional coconut-breaking ceremony. The completion of these works is expected to improve civic amenities for residents of the areas.

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The Mayor said a paved street would be constructed in Tirth Nagar, from Batra Factory to Subhash’s house and from Sonu’s house to Rajiv’s shop, at a cost of Rs 16.5 lakh. She said the project would fulfil a long-standing demand of residents of the ward.

She added that various streets and drains would also be constructed in Hanuman Colony, which falls under Ward 11, at a cost of Rs 14.45 lakh.

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“Development works are being carried out in a planned manner across the municipal corporation area. Priority is being given to projects based on the requirements of individual wards and the demands of residents,” Mayor Bahamani said.

She directed MCYJ officials to ensure that all construction works were completed within the stipulated timeframe and in accordance with quality standards so that residents could benefit from the improved facilities at the earliest.

MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said providing basic amenities in every ward was a priority of the government.

“The construction of roads, streets and drains will provide relief to residents from everyday civic problems. Special attention will be paid to maintaining quality in all development projects,” he said.

BJP Mandal President Manoj Dhiman, General Secretary Ajay Verma, Sunil, Rahul, Ravi, Ram Narayan Kashyap, Balwinder Gadhauli, Rampal and other residents were present on the occasion.