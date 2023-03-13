Two-year-old violated at flat in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 12

A two-and-a-half year old girl was allegedly raped at a flat in Bestech Park View, Sector 81, here.

The child was alone at her flat when the alleged incident occurred. The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital here from where she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital .

“We are investigating the matter. A team of doctors will conduct her medical examination to confirm rape. We are probing all available evidence,” said DCP Manesar Manveer Singh.

The incident came to the fore, when the girl’s mother, who is employed as a maid, told about the alleged crime to an employer. A case under the POCSO Act and has been registered. The police are reviewing the footage of CCTV camera installed in the society.

“Her mother came from work and saw her bleeding. The neighbours couldn’t tell us anything. She is not well but doctors claim that she will recover,” the girl’s father said.

Meanwhile, social activist Dinesh Pratap Singh who aided the family has accused authorities of trying to hush up the matter.