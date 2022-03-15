Two youths arrested in Amit murder case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 14

The Kurukshetra police have arrested two youths in connection with the murder case of Amit Kumar (16), who was killed over a petty dispute in Gamri Jattan village of Kurukshetra on Saturday night.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil and Niraj. They were produced before a court that sent them to two-day police remand.

Superintendent of Police Anshu Singla said the CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police have arrested two accused. A motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered. In his complaint to the police, Gurdev Singh, father of the deceased, had stated that his son Amit had advised Sahil not to drive his motorcycle at high speed in the street, last month. But it did not go down well with Sahil and his father Subhash. They began keeping hostility with the victim and his family. On Saturday night, Sahil and Niraj attacked Amit with a sharp-edged weapon. A case was registered at the Kurukshetra University police station under Sections 302, 307, 34 and 120-b of the IPC against Sahil, Niraj and Subhash.