Two youths drown in canal

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 5

Two youths drowned in a canal in Mangali village near Hisar town on Sunday. The deceased, both 18-years-old, have been identified as Rohit and Deepak. The family members informed that the boys were returning from college and had decided to take a dip in the canal. However, since the water level was well above their height and none of them knew how to swim, they drowned.