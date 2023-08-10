Two youths end life

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 9

Two youths reportedly died by suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in the Madlauda area of the district this morning.

The deceased, who were cousins, have been identified as Ankit (22) and Raman (20) of Gogamedi Chowk in Madlauda. They had been living together.

People of Shera village saw the bodies hanging from a tree and informed the police about the incident.

Manpreet Sudan, SHO, Madlauda, along with a team, reached the spot to probe into the matter.

