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Home / Haryana / Two youths facing murder charge held after encounter

Two youths facing murder charge held after encounter

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:07 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Two youths named in the murder case of a local youth were arrested after an armed encounter with the police late last night. A police team comprising personnel from CIA (Rewari) and CIA (Dharuhera) wings reached a spot after getting a tip-off regarding the murder suspects.

On being asked to surrender, the youths allegedly opened fire at the police officials. The bullets allegedly fired by the youths hit an official, but he got saved as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. Two other police officials also escaped the bullets by narrow margins.

Both youths got injured as the police personnel fired at their feet. The arrested youths have been identified as Maninder and Hunny. They have been admitted to a hospital in police custody.

A local youth, identified as Manoj of Gokalgarh village, was shot dead on Wednesday.

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The police had registered a case against three youths, including Maninder, Vishal and Mahesh, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased.

Manoj had been jailed in connection with a murder case and was recently released on bail.

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