Two youths fire at jewellery shop

Hisar, February 26
Two youths opened fire at a jewellery shop in Patel Nagar here and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the owners.
The owners, Vijay and his partner Naveen, were at the shop during the incident.
The police said the two youths came on a bike and demanded Rs 50 lakh. they opened fire at a windowpane and threatened to kill Vijay before fleeing the spot.
