Two youths fire at jewellery shop

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 26

Two youths opened fire at a jewellery shop in Patel Nagar here and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the owners.

The owners, Vijay and his partner Naveen, were at the shop during the incident.

The police said the two youths came on a bike and demanded Rs 50 lakh. they opened fire at a windowpane and threatened to kill Vijay before fleeing the spot.

