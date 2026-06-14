Two youths injured in Kurukshetra firing; accused flee after SUV plunges into drain

Two youths suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident in the Gandhi Nagar area of Kurukshetra on Sunday.The injured were identified as Aman, a resident of Kirti Nagar, and Prince, a resident of Gandhi Nagar. Both are in their 20s.

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As per information, at 3.30 am, the accused, in a black SUV, reached near Rotary Chowk and opened multiple rounds of fire at the victims.While Aman suffered two gunshot injuries, Prince suffered one. They were taken to LNJP Civil Hospital, from where they were shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

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After the firing, the accused tried to flee in their vehicle but had to abandon it after it plunged into a drain. However, they still managed to flee, leaving the vehicle behind.

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After receiving information, police officials and the crime team reached the spot and started an investigation. The police recovered five empty cartridges from the spot and also impounded the SUV for further investigation.A case has been registered on the complaint of Prince against Rahul, Tony and three others.

DSP (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar, who visited the spot, said, “Information regarding a firing incident at 3.30 am was received in which two youngsters suffered bullet injuries. The victims had an old enmity with the accused. There were cases against victim Aman and accused Rahul in the past. The exact reason behind their enmity will be clear once the accused are arrested. Efforts are being made to nab the suspects.”