U-17 girls’ national cricket championship begins in Rohtak

Former minister Manish Grover on Wednesday inaugurated the under-17 girls’ cricket championship, held as part of the 69th National Games, at Maharaja Agrasen Stadium in Vaish College here. The championship will conclude on May 3 with 27 teams participating in the event.

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Grover lit the ceremonial lamp and formally declared the championship open, along with hoisting the sports flag. In his address, he urged players to perform with dedication and hard work, and to bring pride to their parents, the state and the nation.

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On the occasion, students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Model Town, presented a welcome song. The students also showcased a vibrant Haryanvi dance, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the state.