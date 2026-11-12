UAE visa fraud warning: Karnal police caution against overseas job fraud, fake visa promises

Karnal police have issued a warning against overseas employment fraud and migration agencies operating from outside India, including in the UAE, following complaints reportedly received by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Indian missions in the Northern Emirates from Indian citizens.

According to the police, these agencies reportedly use social media platforms to circulate attractive advertisements, projecting lucrative job opportunities and easy pathways to obtaining residence visas in foreign countries. Lured by the prospect of a better future abroad, applicants are persuaded to pay hefty sums towards visa processing, documentation and other related services.

However, the reality often emerges only after the money has been transferred. The agencies allegedly fail to provide the promised services and, in several cases, neither honour their commitments nor return the money collected from applicants, leaving victims in financial distress, said Karan Goel, Superintendent of Police (SP).

“With the growing craze for overseas employment and better career opportunities, fraudulent visa and migration agencies are targeting job seekers with false promises of lucrative jobs and residence visas abroad,” he said.

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The complaints received by Indian diplomatic missions have raised concerns over the growing misuse of social media by fraudulent overseas recruitment and migration operators, he said, adding that such advertisements can appear convincing, making it difficult for unsuspecting applicants to distinguish genuine service providers from fraudsters.

SP Goel has urged people aspiring to work or settle abroad to exercise extreme caution before engaging with any visa consultant or migration agency. He advised citizens not to blindly trust social media advertisements and to verify visa requirements and application procedures directly through the official websites of the concerned country's embassy or consulate.

He stressed that no private agent can guarantee visa approval, as the final decision rests with the government of the destination country.

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“I appeal to people not to let the dream of working abroad turn into a costly financial trap. They should verify every claim before parting with their hard-earned money or personal documents,” he said.