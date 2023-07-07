UCC vital for harmony, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is necessary to bring uniformity and harmony in the country. Khattar said the state government, in the past eight and a half years, had given more jobs compared to the 10-year tenure of the previous Congress government.

Quoting figures to support his claims, he said only 88,000 government jobs were given during the 10-year tenure of the Congress government from 2005 to 2014 in the state, whereas in the past eight-and-a-half years, recruitment on about 1.10 lakh posts had been made and the process was on for recruitment on additional 60,000 posts.

These included 32,000 posts of Group C and 15,000 posts of Group D.