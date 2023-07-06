UGC’s fresh notification brings cheer to NET qualified aspirants

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 5

The University Grant Commission’s (UGC) latest notification making the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) minimum qualification for the direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor for all higher education institutions has brought cheer to those NET qualified candidates who could not get the job of assistant professor in the universities due to the mandatory condition of PhD.

They are now anxious to know when the state government will implement the UGC’s notification about making PhD optional for the recruitment of associate professors as the posts are likely to be advertised by some universities soon.

Sources said Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Rewari, had recently sent a proposal to the state authorities for sanction to fill around 90 posts of teacher, and more than 50 per cent posts among them were for assistant professors.

“Besides me, many NET qualified candidates could not apply for the posts of assistant professor advertised by Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, Guru Jambheshwar University of Sciences and Technology, Hisar, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat, and Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Mahavidhalya, Sonepat, in the recent past as PhD was essential for it. Some other universities are in the process of advertising the posts soon. We hope that the UGC’s new notification will be made applicable to Haryana soon,” said Krishan, an NET qualified aspirant.

Rajeev Ratan, Director (Higher Education), refused to comment stating that examination of the issue was needed before taking any decision.