UHBVN distributes 176 safety kits among technical staff in Yamunanagar

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) distributed 176 safety kits to technical staff of its Operational Circle, Yamunanagar, to promote safe working practices and prevent electrical accidents.

The nigam also advised employees to ensure the correct and mandatory use of prescribed safety equipment while working on high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) networks. An electrical safety seminar was organised in Yamunanagar under the guidance of Sombir Bhalothia, Superintending Engineer, Operation Circle, Yamunanagar. All executive engineers, sub-divisional officers (SDOs), junior engineers (JEs) and other staff members attended the seminar.

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During the seminar, Bhalothia interacted with technical staff and emphasised the importance of electrical safety. Employees were made aware of the common causes of electrical accidents and the precautions they must take while working on power lines, including practices to follow and avoid to prevent accidents and maintain a safe working environment.

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Ten serious accidents reported in various circles were also discussed in detail, with a focus on their causes, preventive measures and lessons learnt from each incident.

At the end of the seminar, employees took an oath to strictly adhere to safety rules and prescribed procedures, and to give top priority to safety while performing their duties. Bhalothia also instructed officers and employees to treat consumers courteously and resolve their complaints as quickly as possible. He directed them to straighten tilted electricity poles and repair loose wires.

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Urging consumers to refrain from electricity theft and pay their bills on time, Bhalothia said, “Electricity bill recovery efforts are progressing rapidly. Connections of defaulting consumers are being disconnected, and all defaulters will be disconnected by October 30, 2026. Therefore, all consumers are urged to pay their electricity bills on time to avoid power outages.”