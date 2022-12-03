UHBVN official held for 'graft'

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 2

The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), Panipat, on Friday caught an Assistant Foreman of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) while taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a person for reducing the fine for electricity theft.

The accused has been identified as Mahender Singh. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

