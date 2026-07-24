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Home / Haryana / UHBVN urges public not to tamper with electricity lines or repair power faults themselves

UHBVN urges public not to tamper with electricity lines or repair power faults themselves

Consumers and farmers advised to report faults through official channels to prevent accidents

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:34 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has appealed to farmers and general consumers not to tamper with electricity lines, transformers or any other electrical equipment, and to refrain from attempting to repair power faults on their own.

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It has frequently been observed that farmers and consumers try to rectify electrical faults themselves by climbing electricity poles or transformers without following proper safety measures. Such practices have led to a continuous rise in electricity-related accidents.

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Sharing this information, a spokesperson for the power utility urged farmers and consumers to avoid repairing electrical equipment themselves and instead register electricity-related complaints through official channels, including all UHBVN mobile applications, the toll-free numbers 1912 and 1800-180-1550, or by visiting their nearest electricity office.

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The spokesperson said the Corporation’s employees are technically trained and specially equipped to carry out such work safely.

The power utility appealed to the public to cooperate by avoiding unnecessary risks and registering complaints only through the prescribed channels. This, it said, will help prevent accidents and ensure a safe and reliable electricity supply.

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