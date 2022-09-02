Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 1

The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department reportedly paid Rs 42.44 crore to a Jaipur-based firm that conducted property survey in 80 cities in Haryana over the past two years while the estimated cost of the said project was only Rs 18.11 crore.

According to RTI activist from Samalkha PP Kapoor, there were many anomalies in the survey and the people had to face many problems due to that. He alleged there was corruption in the ULB Department in the name of property survey. Kapoor has sought information about Yashi Consulting Services Private Limited, Jaipur, which conducted the property survey. In August 2019, the department allotted the survey project to the firm. As per a written agreement, the estimated cost of the survey was Rs 18.11 crore. In reply to an RTI plea on August 23, Public Information Officer and Executive Engineer of the ULB Directorate said Rs 42.44 crore had been paid to the said firm from April 2020 to June 2022.

Kapoor alleged mistakes in 95 per cent of the survey. These included mistakes in the property owners’ names, property area, type of property and phone numbers of property owners etc., he alleged.

People had to run from pillar to post to get their property IDs and property tax corrected. To get their work done, many of them took the help of agents. Corrupt officials also took advantage of their problem, Kapoor alleged. Kapoor claimed a number of civic bodies across the state had demanded cancellation of the said survey, besides taking action against the firm.

Dushyant Bhatt, Senior Deputy Mayor of the Panipat MC, said the Yashi company completed the survey six months ago, but it had not been implemented so far.

