PGIMS Rohtak seeks to ease ultrasound burden amid doctor crunch

Amid a shortage of faculty in the Radiology Department, the growing workload of ultrasound examinations has become a major concern at Pt BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, where only around 40 per cent of patients advised the test are able to undergo it on the same day.

Although the state government has recently authorised the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, to recruit regular faculty against vacant posts, the process is likely to take time due to the requisite formalities.

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With the situation affecting access to diagnostic services at Haryana’s premier government medical institute, the PGIMS authorities are exploring ways to ease the burden on the department and ensure timely investigations for patients.

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The issue came up for discussion at a meeting of heads of all departments and senior officials of the PGIMS authorities, where it was pointed out that ultrasound reports obtained from outside the institute were generally not being accepted by its consultants.

During the meeting, the Head of the Radiology Department said that radiological services in the Emergency and Trauma areas were functioning, while the major issue was in the OPD due to the shortage of faculty.

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The HOD suggested that USG reports issued by qualified radiologists from outside the institute could be accepted wherever considered appropriate. However, in emergency cases or those involving technical or clinical issues requiring further evaluation, the examination could be conducted by the Department of Radiology.

The meeting also flagged instances of ultrasound examinations being advised routinely, even when they might not be clinically necessary, thereby adding to the department’s workload.

It was also decided at the meeting that all consultants and unit heads concerned would ensure that radiological investigations were advised only when clinically indicated. It was also observed that USG requisition forms were, in many cases, being signed by residents. Such requisitions should ordinarily be reviewed and signed by the concerned consultant, wherever feasible.

“Over 8,000 patients from within and outside Haryana visit the PGIMS OPD every day. Of these, over 500 are advised to undergo ultrasound tests to diagnose ailments. However, due to the shortage of doctors, only around 40 per cent of the patients undergo the test on the same day, while the rest have to return the next day,” said a PGIMS official.

He said 10 of the 13 sanctioned faculty positions in the Radiology Department were lying vacant, putting additional pressure on the available staff.

The official further said that efforts were underway to fill the vacant posts. “The recruitment of doctors will enhance the department’s ultrasound capacity and provide much-needed relief to patients,” he added.