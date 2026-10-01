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Home / Haryana / 'Unable to pay school fees': 2-month salary delay sparks protest by sanitation employees outside Karnal MC office

'Unable to pay school fees': 2-month salary delay sparks protest by sanitation employees outside Karnal MC office

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar said that 1 month's salary had already been released

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:35 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Sanitation employees protest outside KMC office in Karnal on Thursday. Tribune photo
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Expressing resentment over the non-disbursement of nearly two months' salaries, including wages for the 37-day protest period, sanitation employees on Thursday staged a protest outside the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) office and highlighted the financial hardships they have been facing.

The employees urged the authorities to release their pending salaries at the earliest.

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They said they have been struggling to manage their households without receiving salaries for two consecutive months. According to them, the financial situation has become increasingly difficult, with some employees unable to pay their children's school fees.

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“For the past two months, we cannot even explain how we have been managing our households. Only we know what the situation at home is like,” said Sharda, former president of the MC Employees’ Association.

She said around 980 employees have not received their salaries for the past two months. Despite the delay in payments, the employees have continued to perform their duties, she added.

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The employees said the pending dues relate to the period before their strike and that they have been reporting for duty regularly since returning to work. They appealed to the authorities to understand their difficulties and release the salaries without further delay.

“We are doing our duty properly and reporting for work every morning. We are facing financial difficulties. We request the administration to release our two months’ salary so that we can manage our households,” said another employee.

When contacted, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar said that one month's salary had already been released and the remaining dues would be cleared within a day.

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