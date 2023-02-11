Unauthorised colony razed

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 10

A team of the District Town Planner (DTP), Yamunanagar, carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony in Jagadhri of Yamunanagar district on Thursday.

The demolition drive was carried out by a team headed by DTP Desh Raj Pachisia. Jagadhri tehsildar Krishan Kumar was appointed as the duty magistrate to carry out the demolition drive.

The DTP said the unauthorised colony was being developed in the two acres area situated opposite Gauri Shankar Mandir falling in the limit of the Municipal Corporation, Jagadhri.