Unauthorised colony razed at Chhachhrauli

Yamunanagar, March 23
A team of the District Town Planner, Yamunanagar, recently carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district.
The team led by DTP Desh Raj Pachisia demolished several damp proof courses (DPCs), shops and an earthen road in the colony.
Pachisia said the said unauthorised colony was spread over 1.20 acres.“We carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony in Chhachhrauli town situated on the Dadupur-Chhachhrauli road. The team demolished four DPCs, two shops and an earthen road in the said colony,” said Pachisia.
He said Gurdeep Singh, Subdivisional Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department was appointed as the Duty Magistrate. “We had issued show-cause notices to violators on November 10, 2022, before carrying out the demolition,” the DTP said.
