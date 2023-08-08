Unauthorised dairies pose health hazard

A number of unauthorised dairies are still functional in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, posing a health hazard to residents. Due to the dairies, sanitation conditions remain poor in several colonies as the dairy owners flush cow dung into sewer lines contributing to the problem of frequent choking of sewers and spread of diseases. The Municipal Corporation should take steps to shift unauthorised dairies immediately. Gulshan Kumar, yamunanagar

Commuters use link roads to avoid toll plaza

Near Narwana town, on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway, there is Narwana toll plaza, which is surrounded by eight villages in a five-km radius. All types of heavy and light vehicles run throughthe village link roads to avoid toll plaza. The village link roads are too narrow and in poor condition. These can't bear the load of such heavy vehicles all the time. Truck drivers blow pressure horns and raise a cloud of dust, which has made the lives of the villagers a virtual hell. The traffic police should challan such habitual offenders who have become a nuisance for all.

Ramesh Gupta, narwana

Narnaul residents get contaminated water

Residents of Sanghiwada Colony and some other localities in Narnaul town have been getting dirty water for the past some days. The water is blackish in colour and also stinks. The water is not potable even after boiling it. The authorities have been informed about it but no action has been taken in this respect so far. Subhash, Narnaul

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Yamunanagar