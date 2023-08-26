Unauthorised dairies pose health hazard

Unauthorised dairies are posing health hazard to residents of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The dairy owners flush cow dung into sewer lines leading to frequent chocking of sewers and spread of diseases. Besides, accumulated dung serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The Municipal Corporation should take steps to shift the unauthorised dairies from residential areas to dairy complexes immediately. —Gulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar

Water filled at entry point of market complex

The entry point of market complex at Sector 12 in Panipat is filled with water as a big pothole has developed there. Several coaching centres and banks are situated in this market complex. The authorities concerned should resolve this problem at the earliest. —Sanjay Kumar, Panipat

Effluents render agriculture land infertile

Effluents being discharged by industries in the neighbouring Bhiwadi town (Rajasthan) towards Dharuhera town (Rewari) have rendered agriculture land infertile in many nearby villages. Farmers of these villages have raised the issue and demanded the district authorities to stop the Bhiwadi industries from discharging the liquid waste on to their land, but in vain. —Vikas, Rewari

