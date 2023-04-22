Unauthorised structures razed in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 21

A team of the district town planner (DTP), Yamunanagar, carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony near Dadupur village of Yamunanagar district, on Thursday.

The team led by District Town Planner Desh Raj Pachisia removed several unauthorised structures including roads that are under construction from the said colony.

The DTP stated that the colony was being developed over 4.5 acres of land and that Amit Yadav, Naib Tehsildar, Chhachhrauli, was appointed the duty magistrate.

Pachisia further appealed to the people that they should not invest their money in such unauthorised colonies and should contact the DTP office to learn about the status of the colony before buying a plot.