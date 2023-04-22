Unauthorised structures razed in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, April 21
A team of the district town planner (DTP), Yamunanagar, carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony near Dadupur village of Yamunanagar district, on Thursday.
The team led by District Town Planner Desh Raj Pachisia removed several unauthorised structures including roads that are under construction from the said colony.
The DTP stated that the colony was being developed over 4.5 acres of land and that Amit Yadav, Naib Tehsildar, Chhachhrauli, was appointed the duty magistrate.
Pachisia further appealed to the people that they should not invest their money in such unauthorised colonies and should contact the DTP office to learn about the status of the colony before buying a plot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit
At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall roc...
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US compani...
Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled
Is unveiled by NN Vohra, president of The Tribune Trust, at ...
Some are pursuing politics of hate to try to divide the country: Mamata Banerjee
Was speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz
Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours
The relatives and locals gather in large numbers to pay trib...