Unauthorised vendors causing traffic hazard in Hisar

UNAUTHORISED vendors along Uday Bhanu Marg near Matka Chowk in Hisar have become a serious cause for concern. Customers parking their vehicles on the road while shopping and taking tea breaks not only leads to congestion but also poses a threat of accidents. Despite the traffic police post being in proximity, the authorities do

not seem to bother. Ashok Kumar, Hisar

Overgrown tree threatens safety

AS a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, I am deeply concerned about an old tree near my house. Its branches dangerously entangle with electricity wires and lean towards a nearby house. Despite a complaint registered with the Horticulture Department on January 19, no action has been taken. The MC authorities are also unresponsive to the problem. Arjun Sharma, Panchkula

Stray cattle menace in Yamunanagar

THE twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are facing an intensified form of stray cattle menace. Herds of cows and buffaloes roam freely on roads, streets and busy areas, creating a nuisance and posing a risk to public safety. Their presence disrupts traffic movement and has already caused accidents. It is imperative for the MC authorities to take prompt and effective measures to address this issue. Sushil Kumar, Yamunanagar

