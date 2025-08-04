Uncertainty over MBBS admissions as Mahendragarh college not listed for counselling

The cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the commencement of MBBS classes from the upcoming academic session at the newly established Maharishi Chyawan Medical (MCM) College in Koriawas village of Mahendragarh district.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the final seat matrix for the All-India Quota for the first round of counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions while MCM College has failed to secure a place among the listed institutions.

This development has caused disappointment, particularly among the people of the Ahirwal region, who were confident that the college would start MBBS course this year. The college began operations on May 1 with the launch of OPD services in key departments, including Medicine, ENT, Orthopedics, and Psychiatry.

“A team from the National Medical Commission (NMC) recently visited the college to assess whether it meets the required standards in terms of infrastructure, faculty, hospital facilities, and equipment. These inspections determine a college’s readiness for MBBS education, ensure student safety, and prevent unqualified institutions from operating. The NMC's approval is mandatory before any college can admit students,” said an official of MCM College on anonymity.

He added that the primary hurdle in starting the MBBS course is the shortage of faculty. “Currently, the college has around 35 faculty members, including assistant, associate and professors, but the NMC regulations require more than 100. However, the state government is still making efforts to fulfil this mandatory requirement of the faculty members. Many doctors have recently been deployed in the college,” claimed the official.

Dr Pawan Goyal, Director, MCM, Koriawas, confirmed that the college had not been included on the list for the first round of MBBS counselling.

“The NMC inspection has already been completed, and we are awaiting the report. We are hopeful the college will be included in the second round of counselling, as happened with another institution last year,” he added.

Meanwhile, local Congress leader Rao Sukhvinder Singh has put the BJP government in dock over the issue stating that non-inclusion of MCM College on the list of institutions for first counselling clearly exposed the wide gap between the government’s words and deeds.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders, he remarked, “Those who once competed to take credit for getting the college approved and named are now sitting silent.”

Sukhvinder has urged the state government to immediately complete all pending formalities and ensure the college is included in the second round of MBBS counselling. “This would benefit not only students from this region but also from across Haryana,” he added.

Residents of Koriawas village have been staging a dharna outside MCM College for the past 91 days, demanding that the institution be renamed after freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram.

Protesters plan to submit a memorandum to district authorities in Narnaul on Monday, pressing for official action. “We will attach a resolution passed by over 100 gram panchayats of Mahendragarh district to highlight public sentiment,” said Nonihal Singh, one of the protesters.