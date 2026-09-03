Unchecked builder boom behind Gurugram’s flood mess: Rao Inderjit

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has blamed the unchecked expansion of Gurugram’s real estate sector between 2004 and 2013-14 for the city’s recurring waterlogging crisis, saying the pace of construction far outstripped the drainage infrastructure.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting with civic authorities and later addressing the media, Rao said the real estate boom had resulted in the encroachment of natural drains, ponds and other water bodies. “The realty boom of that period built colonies but no outlets for the water,” he said, adding that “unchecked expansion is at the root of today’s mess.”

Advertisement

Acknowledging that licences were issued to builders during 2004-14, when he was a Congress MP, Rao said he would not evade responsibility. “I was a Congress MP in 2004, that is correct. But waterlogging is not the BJP’s making, it is Congress’ legacy, and I stand by that,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the present government was “cleaning up mistakes of the past”, including its own.

Rao gave civic authorities time till October to identify all encroachments on stormwater drains and natural channels by builders, warning of stern action, including a possible CBI probe, against officials who failed to act. He sought a report from the Irrigation Department on notices issued to builders for encroachment and ordered a probe into allegations that such notices were suppressed through corruption.

Advertisement

He also sought a report on nearly half a dozen encroached ponds (johads) and natural drains and asked former Chief Secretary DS Dhesi to coordinate a unified waterlogging policy among the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, GMDA, Irrigation Department and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.

Flagging a three-fold fall in the groundwater table since 2004, Rao called for mandatory rainwater harvesting and development of water bodies on vacant government land. He said all city drains would be desilted before the next monsoon.

Only the CM can answer that: Rao

Asked why successive Chief Ministers, despite heading GMDA and the state grievance redressal committee, had failed to resolve Gurugram’s flooding problem, Rao said every CM had shown “genuine intent” and invested money and attention in the city. “Every CM has been particular about Gurugram, has put in thought and money but whether that translates into execution on the ground is something only the Chief Minister can answer,” he said.