Undeclared emergency situation in country: AAP

Kurukshetra, March 27

Aam Aadmi Party state chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sushil Gupta today said there was an undeclared emergency-like situation had emerged in the country.

Sushil Gupta, who visited various villages of the Pehowa Assembly constituency as part of his election campaign, said, “An undeclared emergency-like situation has emerged in the country and there is need to work together to save the democracy and the Constitution. The BJP had no candidate of its own and it has fielded Naveen Jindal by showing the fear of ED. The BJP has been trying to threaten the AAP leaders too, but our leaders have been fighting against the BJP even from the jails.”

“The BJP has got Arvind Kejriwal arrested and the bank accounts of the Congress are also being seized but we will not bow down. The INDIA bloc candidates will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The BJP government in Haryana has failed to fulfill the expectations of the people the state and the voters have decided to teach The BJP a lesson in the elections,” he added.

