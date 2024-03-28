Undeclared emergency situation in country: AAP

Kurukshetra, March 27
Aam Aadmi Party state chief and Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sushil Gupta today said there was an undeclared emergency-like situation had emerged in the country.
Sushil Gupta, who visited various villages of the Pehowa Assembly constituency as part of his election campaign, said, “An undeclared emergency-like situation has emerged in the country and there is need to work together to save the democracy and the Constitution. The BJP had no candidate of its own and it has fielded Naveen Jindal by showing the fear of ED. The BJP has been trying to threaten the AAP leaders too, but our leaders have been fighting against the BJP even from the jails.”
“The BJP has got Arvind Kejriwal arrested and the bank accounts of the Congress are also being seized but we will not bow down. The INDIA bloc candidates will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The BJP government in Haryana has failed to fulfill the expectations of the people the state and the voters have decided to teach The BJP a lesson in the elections,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty