Under animal exchange programme, Chhatbir Zoo sends hippo pair Rajan and Saloni to Rohtak Zoo

Under an animal exchange programme approved in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), an exchange of animals was carried out between Rohtak Zoo in Haryana and Chhatbir Zoo.

As part of the programme, Rohtak Zoo provided Chhatbir Zoo with a pair of Asiatic lions and a tigress. In exchange, Chhatbir Zoo provided Rohtak Zoo with a pair of hippopotamuses and a male white tiger.

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Accordingly, the pair of hippopotamuses was successfully transported from Chhatbir Zoo to Rohtak Zoo in compliance with all prescribed guidelines and protocols.

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The male hippopotamus, named Rajan, is approximately 14 years old, while the female, named Saloni, is approximately 5 years old.

Before transportation, both animals underwent a health examination conducted by Dr Ashok Khasa of Rohtak Zoo and Dr Aasish of Chhatbir Zoo.

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Dr Khasa said that during transportation, the health, safety and comfort of both animals were given utmost priority. Water was sprayed on them at intervals of approximately 35 minutes to keep them cool and comfortable throughout the journey. The entire process was completed successfully, and both hippopotamuses reached Rohtak Zoo safely without sustaining any injuries.

After reaching Rohtak, both hippopotamuses were safely shifted to their designated enclosures. At present, both animals are undergoing the prescribed 21-day quarantine and are being kept under proper care and veterinary supervision.

After completion of the quarantine period, and subject to satisfactory veterinary examination and compliance with all prescribed protocols, both hippopotamuses are likely to be displayed for visitors at Rohtak Zoo, Dr Khasa added.