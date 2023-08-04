Under-construction pass collapses, 1 labourer killed

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 3

An under-construction underpass collapsed near the Dhanwapur railway cross number 26 in Gurugram today, killing a labourer. Nine labourers were working at the site when the lenter of the underpass collapsed, trapping them. A rescue operation was launched immediately,and while eight of them were pulled out alive, one of them died. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Guddu, a native of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. “An under-construction underpass near Dhanwapur railway cross number 26 in Gurugram collapsed this evening. We received information and rushed to the spot and managed to pull out the labourers. However, one of them was killed,” Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar stated.

Following the incident, the labourers were up in arms and accused the contractor of not providing them with proper safety gear. This is not the first such incident in Gurugram as labour security is the last priority for a majority of construction contractors who undertake government projects.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said an enquiry had been marked. “ We are looking into the alleged negligence and the person responsible for lapses will be punished. We will also provide the best possible compensation to the deceased. We will soon initiate a review of security arrangements at all construction sites,” he added.

