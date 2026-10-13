Under-construction rail corridor tunnel sees second cave-in in six days at Nuh

A section of the under-construction Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor tunnel caved in for the second time in six days at Patuka village in Nuh district, damaging a government school and two houses, sinking over 500 metres of land and exposing a gas pipeline. No casualties were reported.

The collapse occurred around 8 pm on Saturday in Patuka village, which falls under the Sahsola gram panchayat in Tauru subdivision. Around three to four acres of farmland were affected, while one of the damaged houses was completely destroyed and part of the school building was damaged. The road connecting the village to the hill has also been blocked.

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Villagers said they heard a loud thud while inside their homes and rushed outside to find a pit forming in the fields and gradually widening. The affected stretch, initially around 300 metres, had extended beyond 500 metres by morning. The house that collapsed had shuttering installed, but no one was inside at the time.

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Police personnel rushed to the spot, while announcements were made from local mosques, urging residents, particularly children, to stay away from the affected area.

The cave-in also exposed a GAIL pipeline carrying gas from Jamnagar to Loni in Ghaziabad. No leakage was reported. A team of around two dozen GAIL officials reached the site to secure the pipeline. More than two dozen senior Railway officials, experts and investigators also arrived overnight and have been examining the site since Sunday morning.

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Railway Executive Director Narender Chhibber termed the incident unfortunate and said its causes were being examined. He said work beneath the tunnel had been stopped following the first cave-in five days earlier, and no workers were present when the latest incident occurred.

The collapse took place near the point where the Aravalli tunnel begins, where weak rock and soil conditions could lead to seepage, he said. Designers and experts had been called in to assess the situation, and the area had been barricaded. Chhibber said the loss to farmland would be assessed and compensation provided. He also appealed to villagers to keep away from the site.

Tauru DSP Abhimanyu Lohan said police personnel had been deployed overnight and remained at the site. He appealed to residents to cooperate with the authorities and warned of action against those violating safety restrictions. The situation was under control, he added.

The first cave-in occurred around 8 pm last Sunday, when a pit nearly 20 metres wide opened up in a farmer’s field. Villagers had accused the construction company of negligence and approached the police and district administration, alleging that their complaints had not been taken seriously.

Following the latest cave-in, villagers again blamed the construction company and said they would not allow work to resume until their land was acquired and fair compensation paid. They have staged protests in the past and approached MPs and the Railway Minister over their concerns.

The tunnel is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. Work is under way at 80 locations, with experts monitoring the project. Videos of the latest cave-in have gone viral on social media, fuelling fear among residents in the area.