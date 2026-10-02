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Home / Haryana / Under fire over low Ayushman scheme uptake, PGIMS plans medicine shop for beneficiaries

Under fire over low Ayushman scheme uptake, PGIMS plans medicine shop for beneficiaries

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Patients and attendants at the OPD block of PGIMS Rohtak. File
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Under fire over the low utilisation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the PGIMS, Rohtak, plans to open a dedicated shop on a no-profit no-loss basis for Ayushman beneficiaries to ensure round-the-clock availability of medicines and surgical supplies for treatment. It has also decided to utilise the Ayushman Corpus Fund to procure the required drugs and medicines, etc.

The development comes after the Chief Minister recently pointed out the low patient enrolment and said the PGIMS must substantially enhance it so that maximum eligible patients could avail of the scheme.

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Over 8,000 patients from various districts of the state and neighbouring states visit the OPD and Trauma Centres at the PGIMS every day. A significant number of these patients are beneficiaries of the scheme and require surgeries, specialised procedures, and other essential treatments.

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The authorities recently found that nearly 40% of patients admitted to the PGIMS carried an Ayushman identification card or stamp, but only around 6% were availing the benefits.

“When a beneficiary requires medicines or surgical items that are not available at the hospital store, the doctor concerned sends a requisition to the authorities to issue a supply order to authorised private shops. The process takes four to five days,” said a PGIMS official on anonymity.

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As per new directions, the departments shall identify and prepare a list of packages, indicating the required drugs, medicines, consumables and other material. “The list shall be sent to the Store and Purchase Sections for procurement of drugs. After identification of the packages, procurement may be planned for 5—10 packages at a time and shall be recouped as per requirement to ensure uninterrupted availability of drugs, etc.,” said the official.

The directions have also stated that monthly department-wise and unit-wise assessment would be carried out to review the implementation of the scheme. Efforts would be made to increase the admission/conversion rate under the scheme.

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