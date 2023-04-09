Under lens, tribunal official files SLP against HC remarks

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 8

Just about a fortnight after the functioning of the presiding officer of Debt Recovery Tribunal-II came under the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s scanner, he has filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court.

Among other things, he has contended that the High Court vide order dated March 23 has devastated his “career, credibility and reputation”, besides virtually ordering his suspension/transfer from the present place of posting.

“The impugned order shall not only have a devastating impact on the career and judicial functioning of the petitioner, rather it will have demoralising effect on the other Judges also, which shall doom the justice delivery system of the country,” the petitioner-presiding officer submitted. The case has its genesis in a petition filed last year by the Debt Recovery Tribunal Bar Association. Taking up the matter, the Bench among other things asserted that the responsibility level of the officer was far below the standards expected, keeping in mind that he had retired as a District Judge. The presiding officer submitted that he had received two letters appreciating his work from Sudhir Shyam, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services.

“The sum and substance of the impugned order in virtually allowing the writ petition is indicative of the fact that a Judge shall hold his office only during the pleasure of the Bar,” he added. The petitioner further contended most of the time in the Bar Associations, the people who had no briefs ruled the roost.

In this scenario, the Judge has to deviate from his objective and independent functioning to advance the cause of justice and has to play second fiddle to the advocates, notwithstanding the fact that playing to the gallery/second fiddle while discharging judicial functions is not the task of a judicial personage and the same is in contravention of the oath of office a Judge takes at the time of joining his office.