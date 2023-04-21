Under NGT lens, Rewari STP samples fail again

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, April 20

Samples collected from five sewage treatment plants (STPs) here have again been found exceeding the permissible limit of various environmental parameters set by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

The samples were taken on April 8 by a team of district officials formed following a complaint by a local resident. It was alleged that sewage from these STPs was being discharged into hundreds of acres of vacant land of the dried up Sahabi river leading to contamination of groundwater and rotting of trees and other vegetation in nearby areas.

Sources say 10mg/l has been fixed as the prescribed limit for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), 20 mg/L for suspended solids (SS), less than 100 MPN/100ML for faecal coliform (FC) and 50 mg/L for chemical oxygen demand (COD), but the samples exceeded these limits for the second time. The samples were earlier tested in December last year. The STPs are being operated by the Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Department on the Nasaiji Road, Kaluwas, Kharkara village and one by Haryana Shahri Vikas Parishad in Dharuhera town. The development has left the district authorities high and dry as it has to file a reply into the matter before the NGT on the next hearing on the complaint scheduled for April 24.

Vinod Balyan, Regional Officer, HSPCB, “Revised environmental compensation will be recommended against the STPs.” Rewari DC Mohamma Imran Raza said departmental action would be taken against officials concerned. VP Chauhan, Executive Engineer, PHED, said he was yet to get the report.

On March 29, the NGT had expressed dissatisfaction over the replies filed separately by district officials in connection with the STPs whose samples were found violating environmental parameters in December last year. Thereafter, the NGT ordered principal secretaries of the Irrigation and PHE Departments to appear via video-conferencing on April 24, besides others to appear physically.

Board to impose fine on five plants