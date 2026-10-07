‘Under PM Narendra Modi, development pace has accelerated manifold’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years as the head of a government today—a public journey that began when he took oath as the CM of Gujarat in 2001 and continued with his assumption of office as Prime Minister in 2014. During this period, India has undergone profound economic, technological, infrastructural and social changes.

The Modi government has pursued an approach centred on scale, technology, infrastructure, financial inclusion, manufacturing, social welfare and India’s increasing engagement with the global economy.

Advertisement

One of the defining features has been the expansion of digital public infrastructure. Digital India, launched in 2015, helped establish an ecosystem in which identity, banking, mobile connectivity and public services could operate at population scale. India now has over 144 crore Aadhaar identities, 57.71 crore Jan Dhan accounts and an expanding digital network.

Advertisement

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become one of the most visible symbols of this transformation. Transactions grew from about two crore annually in FY2016–17 to more than 24,162 crore in FY2025–26. Platforms such as DigiLocker, UMANG, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and BharatNet have expanded access to government and essential services. By 2026, more than 2.21 lakh gram panchayats have been made service-ready under BharatNet, while over five lakh CSCs are delivering digital services.

Infrastructure has been another central pillar. India has accelerated investment in roads, railways, airports, ports, waterways, housing, energy and urban transport. By March 2026, 99.6% of the railways network had been electrified, while the Metro network has been expanded to over 1,155 km.

Advertisement

This push has been accompanied by an emphasis on manufacturing and economic self-reliance. ‘Make in India’, Production Linked Incentive schemes and Atmanirbhar Bharat framework have sought to increase manufacturing capabilities, attract investment and build strategic capacity in sectors ranging from electronics and telecommunications to pharmaceuticals and defence.

The period has also witnessed an expansion of social welfare delivered through technology and direct transfers. Schemes covering housing, sanitation, cooking fuel, drinking water, health insurance and food security have sought to address basic household needs at unprecedented scale. A 2026 Union Cabinet resolution highlighted the government’s claim that over 25 crore people had moved out of multidimensional poverty during this period.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented the most extraordinary governance challenge. India mounted one of the world’s largest vaccination programmes, supported by the CoWIN digital platform. More than 220 crore vaccine doses were administered through the programme, while digital health initiatives such as eSanjeevani expanded telemedicine access.

Another important dimension has been the effort to strengthen global economic and strategic presence. India has presented itself as a voice for the Global South, a major technology and manufacturing economy, and a partner in global initiatives like climate action. The successful organisation of the G20 presidency in 2023 provided a platform for India to place development concerns, digital inclusion and the interests of developing economies more prominently on the international agenda.

The transformation has also been visible in India’s technological ambitions. From digital payments and Aadhaar to space exploration, semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence, the policy emphasis has moved towards building indigenous capabilities.

India’s journey during this period has also involved difficult questions concerning employment, inequality, agricultural distress, federal relations, institutional autonomy, social cohesion and the quality of public discourse. India’s economic expansion has created significant opportunities, but ensuring that growth generates productive employment and reaches all sections of society remains a challenge.

The next chapter is likely to be defined by whether these foundations can translate into sustained improvements in productivity, employment, human development and living standards. The national objective of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ places that challenge within a longer horizon.

Modi’s tenure as PM has brought significant national investments and development initiatives to Haryana. Major projects include the Gurugram Metro, AIIMS-Rewari, Dwarka Expressway and expanded railway and highway connectivity. His government has also supported new healthcare, energy, aviation and industrial infrastructure. In 2026, Haryana became home to India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonepat, alongside infrastructure projects worth around ?14,700 crore.

The next measure of Modi’s journey will be how effectively today’s institutions, infrastructure and technological capabilities are converted into opportunity, prosperity and a higher quality of life for India’s 1.4 billion citizens.

— Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs