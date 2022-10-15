Under security cover, Dera Sacha Sauda head leaves Sunaria jail on 40-day parole

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 15

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was on Saturday released from Sunaria jail on a 40-day parole. He left for Baghpat under a security cover.

The move comes just ahead of the Adampur bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on November 3. The Dera chief had earlier come out of prison on a month-long parole in June.

Ram Rahim is serving a prison sentence in Haryana’s Sunaria jail.

Prior to that, he was granted three weeks' furlough in February. The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

He was last year also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager, in 2002. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.