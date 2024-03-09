Karnal: Underpass on national highway-44 to be constructed in a year

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 8

With the laying of foundation stone for a vehicular underpass near Kambopura on the national highway (NH)-44, the long-pending demand of residents will likely be fulfilled soon. The six-lane vehicular underpass will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). An official said the work was expected to be finished in one year.

The NHAI has initiated the process of widening the service lanes. Electric poles and wires are being shifted. The official said that the work would be completed before the 12-month deadline.

Residents of several villages, including Kambopura, Bajida, Daha and Madanpur, and Karnal city have been taking up the issue with officials on various platforms.

The residents are of the view that they have to cross the highway in the middle of traffic, putting their lives at risk. They said there are two religious places and they have to either cross the highway by jumping dividers or cover extra distance or opt for the wrong-side driving to reach there.

“We have been demanding an underpass ever since the work on the widening of the Panipat-Jalandhar national highway started in 2009. Now, the demand is going to be fulfilled,” said Deepak Kumar, a local resident.

“If any commuter, coming from Bajida, Sirsi, Bhusli, Daha and other villages, wants to go towards the Delhi side, he or she has to cover the extra distance to take a U-turn from the grain market side. Otherwise, the commuter has to go to wrong side towards the Madhuban police academy,” he added.

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan said the vehicular underpass was being constructed to reduce the number of road mishaps on the NH-44 near Kambopura and Daha.

“On the demand of village residents, the state government had planned to construct it. The NHAI is now going to construct the underpass, which will help reduce the mishaps that happen while crossing the highway. It will also help address the issue of inconvenience caused to residents,” said Harvinder Kalyan, adding that CM Maohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of the project on Thursday through videoconferencing from Chandigarh.

